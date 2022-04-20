Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $184.00 at Morgan Stanley

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

TRV traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $174.71. The company had a trading volume of 23,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,575. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.64.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

