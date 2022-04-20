Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.03). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($2.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $36,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $196,667.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,069 shares of company stock worth $572,764 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,338,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 397,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 56,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TVTX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,888. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

