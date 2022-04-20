Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Shares of TVTX traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,888. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $196,667.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $36,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,069 shares of company stock valued at $572,764. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,561,000 after purchasing an additional 117,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,887,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,615,000 after purchasing an additional 104,754 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $76,048,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,011,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,216,000 after acquiring an additional 158,369 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

