Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,600.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPRKY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($23.48) to GBX 1,600 ($20.82) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

TPRKY stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $29.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 29.27%.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

