Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.98.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.93. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.29.
About Trevali Mining
Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.
