Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trevali Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.26.

TSE TV opened at C$1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.56 million and a PE ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.08.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$114.45 million for the quarter.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

