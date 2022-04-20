Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $650,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) will report $650,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160,000.00. Trevena reported sales of $210,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 209.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year sales of $5.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 million to $9.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.82 million, with estimates ranging from $6.45 million to $25.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

TRVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trevena in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trevena by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 306,851 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Trevena during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Trevena during the third quarter worth about $83,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Trevena during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Trevena by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

