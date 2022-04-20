Trinity Industries (TRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.850-$1.050 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trinity Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 49.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRN. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,198,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,800,000 after purchasing an additional 201,799 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 56,669 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

