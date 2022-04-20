Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

TSE opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. Trinseo has a one year low of $43.24 and a one year high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.51). Trinseo had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 45.07%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 11.50%.

In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,945.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $46,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,106. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,191,000 after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,475,000 after purchasing an additional 653,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trinseo by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,418,000 after acquiring an additional 904,287 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trinseo by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,138,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 33,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Trinseo by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,916,000 after acquiring an additional 327,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

