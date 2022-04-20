Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,819. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.