Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Raymond James

Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTC TRFPF traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,819. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

