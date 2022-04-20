trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $2.65. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of trivago in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.98.

Get trivago alerts:

TRVG stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $792.65 million, a PE ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27. trivago has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $4.17.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $105.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that trivago will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 536.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 42,710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in trivago by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 155,613 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in trivago by 45.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 13.7% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of trivago by 9.3% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

About trivago (Get Rating)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.