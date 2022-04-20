Tronox (TROX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Tronox has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.080-$3.590 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.08-3.59 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tronox to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. Tronox has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $59,681.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tronox by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

