TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.47 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) will post sales of $46.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.90 million to $49.03 million. TrueCar posted sales of $65.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $196.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.40 million to $211.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $249.04 million, with estimates ranging from $225.30 million to $272.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRUE. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TrueCar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after buying an additional 40,783 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TrueCar by 10.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 217,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TrueCar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,253,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 70,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 508.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 776,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

TRUE opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.64. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

