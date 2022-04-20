Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Lowered to $62.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.
TFC opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.73. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $50.29 and a 1-year high of $68.95.
In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Truist Financial (Get Rating)
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
