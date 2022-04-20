Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Lowered to $62.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

TFC opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.73. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $50.29 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

