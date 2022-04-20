Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

TRUP stock opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $70.49 and a 12-month high of $158.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.78 and its 200 day moving average is $102.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.27 and a beta of 2.06.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $42,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $340,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,030. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

