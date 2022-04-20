Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Trupanion alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.80.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.22 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.95. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $70.49 and a 1 year high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $340,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,030. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.