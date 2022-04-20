Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 309,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.50). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 426,312 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 48,243 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 39,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

