TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of TScan Therapeutics stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. TScan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $14.71.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Silver acquired 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of T cell receptor-engineered T cell, or TCR-T, therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, and TSC-203 for the treatment of solid tumors.

