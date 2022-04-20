Turning Point Brands (TPB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.41 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 47.49%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Turning Point Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TPB opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

