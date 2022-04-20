Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Barclays

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.45. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $144.14. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $283,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,379. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

