Twitter’s (TWTR) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s previous close.

TWTR has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32. Twitter has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 62,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 45.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Twitter by 204.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

