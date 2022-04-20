Tyler Technologies (TYL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at $7.410-$7.580 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $7.41-7.58 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tyler Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL opened at $410.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 107.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.26. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $384.38 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.78.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.