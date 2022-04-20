Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $78.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.63 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $690,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 130,582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 66,265 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 19.6% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 71,679 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

