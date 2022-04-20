UBS Group Cuts Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Price Target to €4.50

Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at UBS Group from €5.00 ($5.38) to €4.50 ($4.84) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Gestamp Automoción from €4.50 ($4.84) to €4.00 ($4.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Gestamp Automoción from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gestamp Automoción from €4.50 ($4.84) to €4.00 ($4.30) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Get Gestamp Automoción alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMPUF remained flat at $$5.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Gestamp Automoción has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45.

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gestamp Automoción Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gestamp Automoción and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.