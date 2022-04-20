UBS Group Cuts Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Price Target to €60.00

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from €80.00 ($86.02) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VTSCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €72.00 ($77.42) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

VTSCY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.42. 2,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,479. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $14.96.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft develops and manufactures powertrain technologies for sustainable mobility. It offers electronic control units, electronic systems, low-voltage electrification solutions, high-voltage drive solutions, charging technology, and fuel cell technology products, as well as thermal management products in the electric/hybrid vehicles; air management, fluid and evaporation management, combustion and exhaust gas after-treatment, and transmission products; and vehicle access systems.

