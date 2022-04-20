UBS Group Cuts Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target to GBX 3,660

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 4,050 ($52.69) to GBX 3,660 ($47.62) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WZZZY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,450 ($70.91) to GBX 5,300 ($68.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HSBC cut shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. AlphaValue lowered shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($57.25) to GBX 3,500 ($45.54) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,476.67.

WZZZY stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

