UBS Group Trims bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Target Price to €5.80

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from €7.35 ($7.90) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BPOSY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. ING Group downgraded shares of bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of bpost NV/SA from €9.00 ($9.68) to €8.50 ($9.14) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bpost NV/SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of BPOSY stock remained flat at $$6.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 1.14. bpost NV/SA has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

