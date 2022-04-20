Udemy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UDMY) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 27th

Udemy’s (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 27th. Udemy had issued 14,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $420,500,000 based on an initial share price of $29.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UDMY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

Shares of UDMY opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54. Udemy has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $137.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

