Ultra Clean (UCTT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $1.060-$1.260 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.06-1.26 EPS.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ultra Clean to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UCTT opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average is $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth $1,181,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

