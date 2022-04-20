Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unifi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE UFI traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.63. 38 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,372. Unifi has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $326.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $201.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unifi will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $2,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unifi by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Unifi by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

