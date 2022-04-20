UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.800-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UniFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $173.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.03 and its 200-day moving average is $192.93. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $165.52 and a 1 year high of $242.79.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 31.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Company Profile (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.