Unisys (UIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $539.30 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

UIS stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.44. Unisys has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.77.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $125,600.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,691.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $462,362. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after buying an additional 113,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after buying an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after buying an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 34,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Unisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

