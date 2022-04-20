Unite Group (LON:UTG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,220 ($15.87) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.56) to GBX 1,300 ($16.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.56) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.61) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,253.33 ($16.31).
Shares of UTG stock opened at GBX 1,141 ($14.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,086.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,081.85. Unite Group has a 1-year low of GBX 934.80 ($12.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.26).
Unite Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
