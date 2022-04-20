Unite Group (LON:UTG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,220 ($15.87) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.56) to GBX 1,300 ($16.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.56) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.61) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,253.33 ($16.31).

Get Unite Group alerts:

Shares of UTG stock opened at GBX 1,141 ($14.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,086.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,081.85. Unite Group has a 1-year low of GBX 934.80 ($12.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.26).

In other news, insider Joe Lister bought 1,266 shares of Unite Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £9,001.26 ($11,711.24). Also, insider Richard Smith sold 386 shares of Unite Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.35), for a total transaction of £2,478.12 ($3,224.20).

Unite Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.