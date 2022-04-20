United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is a parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development. It provides range of deposit products and loans, as well as other services such as Internet banking and brokerage services. United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is based in ATMORE, Ala. “
Shares of OTCMKTS UBAB remained flat at $$28.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,605. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58.
About United Bancorporation of Alabama (Get Rating)
United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides commercial banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, reorder checks, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.
