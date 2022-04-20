United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

UBSI stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,661. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.18.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $237.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.