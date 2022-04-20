United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

UCBI stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.13. 469,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

UCBI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,414.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

