United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UFCS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

UFCS stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.18. 24 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,353. The company has a market cap of $758.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.05. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.03.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $253.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.80 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFCS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,036,000 after acquiring an additional 50,612 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,793,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,682,000 after acquiring an additional 21,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

