United Microelectronics (UMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, analysts expect United Microelectronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:UMC opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.99. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.99.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.
United Microelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.
