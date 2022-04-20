United Microelectronics (UMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, analysts expect United Microelectronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UMC opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.99. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after acquiring an additional 676,871 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 666.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,959,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,530 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

