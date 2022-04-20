United Rentals (URI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect United Rentals to post earnings of $5.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Rentals to post $28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $351.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $285.59 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $345.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.54.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in United Rentals by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

