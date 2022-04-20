Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Unitil stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.65. 98,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,599. The company has a market capitalization of $811.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Unitil has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.60.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unitil by 83.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Unitil by 43.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unitil by 1.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Unitil by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

