Univest Financial (UVSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Univest Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Univest Financial stock opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $770.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.00. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $31.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

UVSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

