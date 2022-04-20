UpHealth, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of UpHealth in a research note issued on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year.

Get UpHealth alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital cut shares of UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

NYSE UPH opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPH. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UpHealth by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in UpHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in UpHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UpHealth during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UpHealth (Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.