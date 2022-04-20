UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UpHealth Holdings Inc. is a comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform which empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs. UpHealth Holdings Inc., formerly known as GigCapital2 Inc., is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

UPH has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital cut UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of UPH stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. 892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,101. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.88. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPH. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UpHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

