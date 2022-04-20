Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Upland Software alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of UPLD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.77. 1,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.93. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,430,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 9,888.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after buying an additional 729,160 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $7,643,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $5,226,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Upland Software by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,091,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 261,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.