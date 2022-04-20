Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Upwork alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Upwork has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $655,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,484 shares of company stock worth $1,098,001. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.