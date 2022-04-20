Upwork (UPWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Upwork to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Upwork has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $-0.130-$-0.110 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $-0.110-$-0.080 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Upwork to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.07 and a beta of 1.91. Upwork has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41.

In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $40,561.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,484 shares of company stock worth $1,098,001. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $14,891,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Upwork by 889.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 236,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 212,233 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 338.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 180,299 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 417,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 75,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPWK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

