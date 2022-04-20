Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $268,451,000 after acquiring an additional 802,424 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,052,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $265,796,000 after purchasing an additional 354,039 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,587,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $134,678,000 after buying an additional 162,652 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $115,575,000 after buying an additional 871,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,719,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $109,197,000 after buying an additional 76,219 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

