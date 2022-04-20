UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of URGN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.37. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $21.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 256.66% and a negative net margin of 230.67%. Analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,425 shares of company stock valued at $79,078 in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 707.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 49.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the first quarter worth $36,000.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

