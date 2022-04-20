US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

USFD traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.71. 14,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,533. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.88. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in US Foods by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in US Foods by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

